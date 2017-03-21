Man Hit, Killed While Paying For Parking Outside Santa Monica Courthouse

March 21, 2017 7:40 PM
Filed Under: Hit And Run, Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) – A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot near the Santa Monica Courthouse by a hit-and-run suspect who was later arrested following a pursuit.

The collision occurred before 4:30 p.m. off Main Street, between Pico Boulevard and Olympic Drive. According to a Santa Monica police spokesperson, a driver in a sedan plowed through a parking gate in a lot outside the courthouse and slammed into a man in his 40s who was paying for parking at a kiosk.

The impact sent the victim flying several feet. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive, police said.

After hitting the victim, the suspect drove away but slammed into a parked car. Police said the suspect then got out and ran, prompting a foot chase. He was caught and arrested a short time later. He was not immediately identified.

Investigators are working to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other prior the crash, police said.

Main Street was closed between Pico Boulevard and Olympic Drive for several hours. It was still closed as of 7:30 p.m.

