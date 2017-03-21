Every Oyster Happy Hour Deal To Know About In L.A.

Restaurants all across town are serving the best East and West Coast oysters. So, if you’re looking for a deal, visit these top happy hours across Los Angeles.



Sawyer

3709 W Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 641-3709

www.sawyerlosangeles.com 3709 W Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 641-3709 Sawyer, a seafood-focused seasonal California restaurant located in Silver Lake provides guests a casual setting seating 90 guests both inside and outside. Featuring an airy garden atmosphere, a cozy back patio with olive and birch trees, a roaring fireplace, a large handmade copper door and many more unique design elements, they offer a daily oyster happy hour special from 4-7pm. Their specials includes a half dozen oysters of the day with pickled shallot-cucumber sorbet, horseradish-sambal cocktail sauce served with a draft beer or glass of wine for $12.



Cliff’s Edge

3626 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 666-6116

www.cliffsedgecafe.com 3626 Sunset Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 666-6116 Cliff’s Edge provides guests with a relaxed, laid back atmosphere, with twinkling string lights suspended from a giant 60-year-old tree. It’s the perfect setting for an evening of fine food on a beautiful outdoor patio. The restaurant was one of the first spots in the city to do a $1 oyster night. Enjoy the specials here every Thursday from 6-8pm, and all night at the bar. With oysters just a buck a pop, make sure to pair your meal with a great wine from their award winning list.



Café Pinot

700 West 5th Street.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 239-6500

www.cafepinot.com 700 West 5th Street.Los Angeles, CA 90071(213) 239-6500 In the heart of DTLA, Café Pinot serves dishes inspired by California and French cuisine, with a romantic outdoor patio and skyline views. Monday-Friday from 4:30-7:30pm, their happy hour menu is perfect for cocktails and oysters. Their menu highlights include: four oysters for $8; crispy pork belly sliders for $4; and truffle mac & cheese. Enjoy drink highlights including the $8 Bubble Bar; a $8 gin & tonic bar; and $8 house cocktails.



Herringbone Santa Monica

1755 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 971-4460

www.herringboneeats.com 1755 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 971-4460 Herringbone, features coastal cuisine with an emphasis on line-caught seafood and high-quality meats. The menu uses market-driven ingredients and a curated wine selection with specials like the mussels tikka, whole fish ceviche and the buffalo ranch octopus with black eyed peas, celery, carrots and herbs. From 4:30-6:30pm Monday through Friday, oyster hour features $1 east and west coast oysters as well as discounted small bites and flatbreads.



Laurel Point

12050 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA 91604

(818) 769-6336

www.thepointseafood.com 12050 Ventura Blvd.Studio City, CA 91604(818) 769-6336 Committed to sourcing the freshest seafood and seasonal oysters, Laurel Point delivers a menu blending both sustainable and organic ingredients with regional flavors. Monday-Friday from 3:30-6:30pm, guests can mingle on the patio and enjoy specials during their Low Tide Happy Hour. The menu features favorite cocktails and wines-by-the-glass at a discounted price in addition to $6 well drinks, $5 draft beers, happy hour prices on popular appetizers and $1.50 oysters.



The Lobster

1602 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-9294

www.thelobster.com 1602 Ocean AveSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-9294 Santa Monica’s most beloved landmark restaurant, The Lobster, offers sweeping panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the iconic pier along with tasty seafood. The menu is classic American seafood featuring whole live Maine and Spiny lobsters as well as entrees based on seasonal, locally grown produce and locally caught seafood whenever possible. Located in the bar area only from 4:30-6:30pm, their happy hour menu includes bar bites, raw bites like the Oysters of the Day with all the accompaniments for $2 each and cocktails.



The Anchor

235 Main St.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 664-9696

www.theanchorvenice.com 235 Main St.Venice, CA 90291(310) 664-9696 The Anchor is a laid back beachside neighborhood restaurant, located on bustling Main St., priding themselves on the freshest seafood in a nautical themed restaurant. With a touch of urban grit, which includes graffiti on the walls, exposed brick and soaring ceilings, it’s a great place to enjoy a top happy hour. Offered from 4-6pm, guests can dine on selections like $2 oysters with a choice of three types, a lobster roll, crispy chicken sliders and $5 beer and wine.



L&E Oyster Bar

1637 Silver Lake Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 660-2255

www.leoysterbar.com 1637 Silver Lake Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90026(323) 660-2255 L&E Oyster Bar is a neighborhood restaurant with a seasonal seafood focused menu, with happy hour being served upstairs every day from 5-7pm. Choose from a selection of beers, wines, and some of their favorite snacks in the casual, walk in only space. Make sure to try their beer cured salmon or go straight for their daily dozen of raw oysters.



Bouchon Bistro

235 N. Canon Drive.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 271-9910

www.thomaskeller.com 235 N. Canon Drive.Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 271-9910 Bouchon Bistro is located adjacent to the beautiful Beverly Canon Gardens. Enjoy their happy hour menu at the second-floor bar every day of the week from 4-7pm with specials like $2 oysters and the devils on horseback, along with specialty cocktails. Freshly baked pastries, cookies and bread are also offered throughout the day and are available to take away from the bakery on the ground floor.



Ocean Prime

9595 Wilshire Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 859-4818

www.ocean-prime.com 9595 Wilshire BlvdBeverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 859-4818 The award-winning Ocean Prime delivers an extraordinary experience with an impressive menu of seafood and prime cuts of steak, great views, signature cocktails and vast wine list. Restaurateur Cameron Mitchell brings the luxe restaurant and lounge to live with new executive chef Geoff Baumberger at the helm. Every Friday beginning at 3pm, happy hour starts where guests can enjoy $1 oysters, $10 sushi rolls, $10 glasses of Veuve Clicquot & Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc and $10 featured gin-inspired cocktails in their lounge.



Charcoal Venice

425 Washington Blvd.

Venice, CA 90292

(310) 751-6794

www.charcoalvenice.com 425 Washington Blvd.Venice, CA 90292(310) 751-6794 Charcoal Venice is a grill-centric neighborhood restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin that is inspired by the convivial atmosphere of a family barbecue and love for cooking with an open flame and with charcoal. Guests can enjoy oysters on the half shell along with smoked lamb ribs, grilled skewers, the Charcoal burger and more during Evening Glass Off, daily 5:30-7pm. Along with items like the smoky grilled chicken wings and grilled calamari, oysters on the half shell are $2 each. These can be paired with cocktails, wine or beer.



Alexander’s Steakhouse

111 N Los Robles Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101

(626) 486-1111

www.alexanderssteakhouse.com 111 N Los Robles AvePasadena, CA 91101(626) 486-1111 Located in Pasadena, Alexander’s Steakhouse is a classic American steakhouse with global influences laced throughout the menu presented with creative artistry. The restaurant features a full bar with seasonal, signature cocktails, an extensive wine selection and more. For social hour, stop by from 5pm to 6:30pm Monday through Friday where you can enjoy offerings such as hamachi shots, a tasty wagyu burger, and oysters. They’re just $3 each and come complete with oyster cream and chardonnay vinegar ice at the bar or on the patio.



Messhall Kitchen

4500 Los Feliz Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 660-6377

www.messhallkitchen.com 4500 Los Feliz Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 660-6377 Located in Los Feliz, Messhall Kitchen is an indoor-outdoor gastropub serving up brunch, lunch and dinner, including daily specials, fresh oysters and weekly ‘dinner and drink deals’. On Tuesday nights from 5pm on, they feature $1 oysters, $1 tacos and $5 draft beers along with other bites from their happy hour menu. Head for the covered patio and grab a seat around a fire pit table and enjoy craft cocktails made using only small batch spirits by their veteran bartenders



The Rockefeller

422 Pier Ave.

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 372-8467

www.eatrockefeller.com 422 Pier Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 372-8467 The Rockefeller Gastropub, located in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, is a craft-house offering contemporary dishes mixed with a wide selection of high-quality craft beer and boutique wine. The Rockefeller brings some of the best happy hours and brunches to the South Bay community. Their happy hour occurs 5-7pm Monday through Thursday and 3-7pm on Friday. Every Tuesday night the Rockefeller offers $0.99 burgers to customers with the purchase of a beer or wine. And their Oyster Mondays are the day to visit for seafood lovers, where $1 seasonal oysters are available while supplies last starting at 5pm.



The Hungry Cat

1535 Vine St.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 462-2155

www.thehungrycat.com 1535 Vine St.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 462-2155 As one of the first restaurants to bring fresh seafood to the heart of Los Angeles, The Hungry Cat’s menu is comprised of New American seafood while also having a raw bar. The modern/minimalist chic approach to ocean based cuisine immerses you in an environment entirely separate from the hustle of Hollywood. The happy hour menu features a few items not available during dinner including their fish tacos, discounted oysters, and $8 specialty cocktails. At their raw bar, guests get the unique opportunity to taste locally sourced seafood delivered daily to the restaurant.



Killer Shrimp

4211 Admiralty Way

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 578-2293

www.killershrimp.com 4211 Admiralty WayMarina Del Rey, CA 90292(310) 578-2293 Killer Shrimp has been serving fresh shrimp cooked to order in their secret spicy sauce for 30 years including a menu of mouth-watering fresh seafood, steak, salad, and soup. For their daily happy hour (Monday-Friday 3-7pm and Saturday-Sunday 3-5pm), they offer three oysters for $6 and six oysters for $10 at the bar. Every Tuesday is Oyster Tuesdays as they offer a half dozen oysters on the half shell for $8 with select beer or wine for $4 all day at the bar. They also offer a daily late night happy hour seven days a week from 10pm to midnight.



Rock’N Fish Manhattan Beach

120 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 379-9900

rocknfishrestaurants.com 120 Manhattan Beach Blvd.Manhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 379-9900 Right near the Manhattan Beach Pier is the family-owned and operated Rock’n Fish, which features a two-level space with an enclosed outdoor patio, a main dining room and bar, and upstairs loft with tables overlooking the action downstairs. They are best known for their fresh seafood, premium steaks, as well as a ROCK’N hour menu from 3-6pm Monday through Friday. Along with Maui style poke, popcorn shrimp and other happy hour bites, enjoy $2 oysters cocktails, wine and beer.



Messhall Kitchen

4500 Los Feliz Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 660-6377

www.messhallkitchen.com 4500 Los Feliz Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 660-6377 Los Feliz’s Messhall Kitchen is an indoor-outdoor gastropub serving up brunch, lunch and dinner, including daily specials, fresh oysters and weekly dinner and drink deals. On Tuesday nights from 5pm on, they feature $1 oysters, $1 tacos and $5 drafts along with other bites from their popular happy hour menu. Head for the covered patio and grab a seat around a fire pit table and enjoy craft cocktails made using only small batch spirits by their veteran bartenders.



Kendall’s Brasserie

135 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-7322

www.kendallsbrasserie.com 135 N Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-7322 Chef Jean Pierre Bosc, who comes from Lyon in France’s Rhone Valley, creates classic and contemporary French plates at Kendall’s Brasserie. This eatery, located in DTLA’s Los Angeles Music Center, is an ideal setting for pre- and post-theater experiences, a romantic evening, or even happy hour. Theirs, which runs Tuesday-Friday from 3-6p.m., highlights include six oysters for $14; a steak tartare for $6; and duck fat garlic frites for $6. Pair the bites with $6 beers, $7 glasses of wine, and $8 house cocktails including the Paper Plane, Parisian Mule and more.