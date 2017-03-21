Chino High Student Arrested For School Shooting Threats, Police Say

CHINO (CBSLA.com) – A 15-year-old Chino Hills High School student was arrested Tuesday on accusations he threatened to commit a shooting on campus, police said.
The boy was taken into custody at his Ontario home and charged with criminal threats, Chino police said.
On Tuesday afternoon, officers were notified that campus shooting threats had been posted to Twitter. The exact nature of the tweets was not disclosed.
“There is no current threat to students or faculty on campus,” Chino police said in a statement. “We are ensuring that we have adequate resources dedicated to the investigation and available to assist on campus should the need arise.”
The suspect was not identified because he is a juvenile.