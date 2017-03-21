Chino High Student Arrested For School Shooting Threats, Police Say

March 21, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: Chino High School, School Shooting, Student, Threats, Twitter

CHINO (CBSLA.com) – A 15-year-old Chino Hills High School student was arrested Tuesday on accusations he threatened to commit a shooting on campus, police said.

The boy was taken into custody at his Ontario home and charged with criminal threats, Chino police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers were notified that campus shooting threats had been posted to Twitter. The exact nature of the tweets was not disclosed.

“There is no current threat to students or faculty on campus,” Chino police said in a statement. “We are ensuring that we have adequate resources dedicated to the investigation and available to assist on campus should the need arise.”

The suspect was not identified because he is a juvenile.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia