10 Best Restaurants For Filet Mignon In Orange County

Yes, great steakhouses are expensive, but if you are hankering for a truly special USDA prime steak, nothing hits the spot like a juicy filet mignon. This tender cut of meat, although small in size, truly packs a flavorful punch that leaves any eater satisfied. Whether you enjoy your steak prepared rare, medium or well-done, satisfy your meat cravings and check out one of these best steakhouses in Orange County to get a juicy filet.



Watertable

Hyatt Regency

21500 Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 845-4776

Watertable, the signature restaurant at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach, blends both old and new with its cuisine and rustic and refined design. The filet on this dinner menu is completely customizable, as guests can choose the method, sauce and side that go with the dish. All of the accompanying sauces like the bacon jam, white wine butter sauce or Salbitxada are made from scratch while sides include: organic chive mashed potatoes, cauliflower, baked emmental, asparagus, or roasted butternut squash.



Selanne Steak Tavern

1464 S Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-9881

Laguna Beach's upscale tavern and steak house is owned by retired NHL hockey legend Teemu Selanne and his business partner Kevin Pratt. The menu offers several choices for filet, including an 8- or 12-ounce Black Angus filet mignon served with chef's truffle marrow butter and bordelaise. For an extra special steak experience, guests can order the 10-ounce Wagyu Filet Mignon AA5 from Darling Downs, Australia.



The Ritz Prime Seafood

2801 West Coast Hwy

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 720-1800

Located along Newport's scenic Mariner's Mile, The Ritz Prime Seafood offers a fine dining experience harbor side, with a globally influenced menu featuring sustainable fish and seafood flown in daily, as well as dry-aged steaks, chops and Jidori chicken. One of their featured dry-aged steaks includes the 8-ounce Filet Mignon served with seasonal accompaniments such as squash blossom, carrot purée and madeira beef jus.



Oak Grill

690 Newport Center Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 760-4920

Oak Grill is a true California original, boasting a handsome contemporary lush patio with golden glass lights glittering from tree boughs, and a menu which combines California cuisine with influences from around the globe. In addition, the restaurant offers a curated wine, beer and spirits program for patrons. Among the entrée offerings is an 8-ounce grilled beef filet mignon served with lyonnaise potatoes, grilled asparagus and bordelaise.



Mastro’s Steakhouse

633 Anton Blvd.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 546-7405

Known for its white glove service, acclaimed cuisine and nightly live entertainment, Mastro's Steakhouse offers diners one-of-a-kind dining experience. The menu features juicy USDA Prime steaks with selections that include a double cut porterhouse and a New York strip steak along with fresh seafood, signature side dishes such as the lobster mashed potatoes, and decadent desserts such as a warm butter cake a la mode. One of their more popular cuts is their 8oz Petite Filet which can be served alongside a wide range of side dish selections including gorgonzola mac & cheese, sautéed mushrooms, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts and many more.



Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fashion Island

455 Newport Center Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 720-9633

Located in Fashion Island, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is known for its inviting atmosphere, impeccable steaks and award-winning wine selection. Try its sliced filet mignon with shiitake risotto, chili oil and porcini butter drizzle or stick to the classic filet mignon entree offered in 8,12 and 14 ounces. Enjoy a great steak and a glass of wine at the chains first restaurant, which was founded in 1998, and now has 68 locations nationwide and one in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



K’ya Bistro Bar

1287 S. Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 376-9718

K'ya Bistro Bar, located in Laguna Beach's historic La Casa del Camino hotel, offers a diverse menu of Mediterranean-inspired small plates. Their menu features a grilled petit filet mignon served on top of house made mashed potatoes with spinach, caramelized onions, blue cheese, and a delectable demi-glace. While K'ya Bistro Bar's plates are designed to share, you're going to have a hard time wanting to share this filet with anyone.



Coastal Kitchen

34091 Pacific Coast Hwy

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 449-2822

As one of the newest seafood and steak restaurants within the Lantern District in Dana Point, Coastal Kitchen offers guests a fresh, from-scratch menu that embraces local Southern California flavors. Under the direction of Chef Andrew Palma, guests can enjoy a range of dishes, but their filet mignon which is a Newport Pride Natural, aged a minimum of 21 days, butchered in-house daily and broiled in the Montague at over 1200°, stands out from the crowd. Served alongside steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, and house made steak sauce, this dish paired with Coastal Kitchen's historical location makes for a memorable dining experience.



Old Vine Cafe

2937 Bristol St. Suite A-102

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 545-1411

Found within the boutique CAMP retail center in Costa Mesa, California, Chef Mark McDonald's European-inspired, wine-driven concept, Old Vine Café, offers diners the opportunity to explore top quality food prepared with seasonal ingredients and specialty wine pairings. A fan favorite is the petite filet mignon, served with six ounces of premium natural prime filet mignon with crispy fried onions and a Maytag Blue Cheese demi cream sauce. Pair it with a glass of Cheteau Des Gravieres from Bordeaux, France for the perfect marriage of flavors.



Bluegold

Pacific City

21016 Pacific Coast Hwy d200

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 374-0038

Huntington Beach's new globally-inspired eatery, Bluegold at Pacific City, Executive Chef Tin Vuong integrates old and new world cooking techniques to bring farm-to-table cuisine back to its roots. To accompany the wood and charcoal-grilled 8 oz. filet mignon, Chef Tin offers a varied menu of ingredient-driven side dishes like the Ddouble Dutch Fries and Eggs en Cocotte along with sauces like their Yuzukosho Butter, blue cheese fondue and more.