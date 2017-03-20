Wet Weather Returns To SoCal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The wet winter isn’t over yet – after a week of warm and dry weather, two storms will hit Southern California this week, along with high winds and the possibility of mud and debris flows.
The first storm will bring widespread light to moderate rain Tuesday and showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service statement.
Thursday will be dry, but a second system is expected to produce rainfall in Los Angeles County Friday night, into Saturday, according to forecasters, who say it’s still too early to forecast how much precipitation the weekend storm will produce.
“Any thunderstorm could result in minor mud and debris flows in recent burn areas, as well as lightning hazards for outdoor activities including beach areas. Periods of gusty winds are also expected, which could pose dangers from falling trees and cross-winds on roadways,” the statement said.
Along the L.A. County coast, a small craft advisory warning of perilous seas for small vessels, especially in the hands of novice sailors, will be in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
