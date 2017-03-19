Thousands Complete L.A. Marathon’s Stadium-To-The-Sea Journey

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — While many of us were still in bed, about 24,000 thousand runners were starting their journey from dodger stadium and winding their way 26.2 miles to the Santa Monica finish.

Some were among the super serious runners racing against time to qualify for the Boston Marathon. But most were content to simply stamp their mark on L.A.’s marathon. The streets of la were shut down in their honor today. Tying up traffic all over town. Streets were congested by people who’ve spent months even years training for this.

After months of training, with the finish line in site, it’s paying off. For most it’s an incredible feeling knowing this end is near. The Sense of accomplishment is unparralled.

“You feel like you can do anything now. It’s amazing,” Zuleyma Chazari, running her seventh marathon. said.

About 24,000 runners, and each has a special reason to challenge themselves. Julie Weiss runs for her late father and she does it a lot. This was her 102nd marathon.

“I’m raising funds for pancreatic cancer in honor of my dad who passed away 35 days after diagnosis,” Weiss said.

For one runner it was just time to do it.

“I turned 40 this year and just felt you only live once and you’ve got to go for it,” Leslie Ramirez said.

Most taking on the streets of L.A. were from Southern California but organizers say there were runners from all 50 states and 63 countries.

The pounding of 26.2 miles of pavement can take its toll. Medics treated 101 runners, 16 serious enough to be taken to the hospital. Those in the yellow shirts, almost 5,000 volunteered their time today so these runners were in good hands.

