LA Artist Expects Death Threats Over Billboard Depicting Trump’s Face Flanked By Dollar Signs Mimicking Nazi Swastikas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A Southern California artist says she expects to receive death threats after creating an anti-Trump billboard, which has gone up in Phoenix.

The Associated Press says Karen Fiorito was hired by an art gallery in Phoenix to create the design that would comment on the administration of President Donald Trump.

One side of the billboard depicts Trump’s face, flanked by mushroom clouds and dollar signs mimicking Nazi swastikas. The other side of the billboard shows, one word, “Unity,” with five hands spelling out the word in sign language.

The Arizona Republic reported the billboard went up Friday night and Fiorito said she and her husband began receiving death threats Saturday morning.

Fiorito said she expected the backlash because a billboard she created in 2004 that called President George W. Bush a liar drew threats.

“So this happened today. Still awaiting the backlash, death threats and the like. Wish I had time to drive to Phoenix to see the reactions of people on the street! Thanks to Hugh Gran for letting me incorporate his dollar swastika into my design! So powerful,” Fiorito said via Facebook.

