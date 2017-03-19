Boy, Age 1, Survives 25-Foot Drop Off Waterfall Near Lake Arrowhead

March 19, 2017 7:20 PM
Filed Under: Aztec Falls, Fall, Lake Arrowhead, San Bernardino, Waterfall

LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA.com) – A 1-year-old boy was rescued from the water after surviving a 25-foot drop off the Aztec Falls near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains Sunday afternoon.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports the boy was on a day hike with his family when the fall occurred at around 2:10 p.m.

The boy and a family member were standing on top of the Aztec Falls when they both fell down the waterfall into the pool below. The victim was underwater for a short time before being pulled from the water, the sheriff’s department reports.

Witnesses called 911 and a sheriff’s department helicopter was called out. Rescuers arrived to find the both breathing. He was hoisted into the chopper and airlifted to a trauma center for evaluation.

Doctors determined he did not suffer any injuries, SBSD reports.

What initially caused the fall was not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia