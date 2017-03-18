SUV Slams Into Fontana Home, 2 Hurt

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) – A driver has been arrested after he lost control of his SUV and careened into a Fontana home in the early morning hours Saturday, injuring a couple who were asleep inside.

Fontana police report that at 3:15 a.m., 41-year-old Kelly Stovall was driving south in the 7700 block of Alder Avenue when his Chevrolet Tahoe smashed through the wall of a home and landed in a bedroom where a couple were asleep.

The impact of the crash sent the couple through a wall and into the next room, police said. Both were left trapped. They were rescued by San Bernardino County Fire Department crews and transported to a nearby hospital with broken bones, bumps and bruises, police confirmed. They are expected to survive

Police said the couple’s two young daughters were not home at the time. A second family of five also resides in the same home, but on the other side of the wall from where the crash occurred. None of them were injured. A girl who lives there described being awoken by the impact.

“Like an earthquake, it was bad,” Ana Abarca said. “I thought somebody was breaking in, or it was an earthquake.”

Stovall was arrested on drunken driving charges.

The home was declared temporarily unlivable until repairs could be completed and all nine residents have been displaced. Contractors were on scene Saturday morning boarding up the house. The homeowner was working to find the two families a hotel where they could stay. The Red Cross was also assisting as well.