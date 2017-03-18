Police: Heroin, Guns Found In Riverside Home, 2 Arrested

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – Two men were arrested Friday and guns, drugs and cash were seized from a home following a burglary investigation that spiraled into a pursuit through Riverside, police said.
According to Riverside police, the incident began Friday while detectives were investigating a vehicle burglary. The detectives found a car at a residence in the 5500 block of Dewey Street which matched the description of the car that had been driven by the suspect in the vehicle burglary.
As the car was leaving the residence, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply and a chase ensued involving ground and air units. During the pursuit, the suspect threw items out of his car, police said. The driver, 58-year-old Alex Grajeda, eventually stopped and surrendered. He was arrested on charges of felony evading and possession of narcotics for sales.
Detectives then served a search warrant at the Dewey Street home. According to police, inside they found an assault rifle, handgun, heroin, methamphetamine and cash.
After serving the search warrant, 47-year-old Manuel Quiroz was arrested on multiple felony charges including possession of narcotics, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an illegal assault weapon.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information should call 951-353-7953 or 1-800-78-CRIME.
