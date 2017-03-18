Heavy Street Closures Sunday For LA Marathon

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Street closures for the early stages of the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon will begin at 4 a.m. Sunday, then reopen as early as 9 a.m., depending on the location.

Closures will begin and end later on streets further west on the 26-mile, 385-yard course through Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will strictly enforce a restricted, non-parking policy, including citing and impounding vehicles parked on the temporarily restricted, no-parking streets, at designated times.

During the closures, the major open east-west routes will be the 10 Freeway, Olympic Boulevard between Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles, Wilshire Boulevard from Santa Monica to Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Myra Avenue and Sunset Boulevard between Pacific Palisades and Doheny Drive.

The major open north-south routes will be Bundy Drive between Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard, the 405 Freeway — with all exits open except for the south exit at Santa Monica Boulevard, Fairfax Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, the 101 Freeway and the 110 Freeway.

Several off-ramps of the 101 and 110 freeways will be closed, as will the Santa Monica Boulevard off-ramp from the southbound 405 Freeway.

For a full list of street closures, click here.

The street closures will cause detours on these Metro bus routes before and after the marathon: 2, 4, 10, 14, 16, 20, 28, 30, 33, 40, 45, 48, 55, 60, 68, 70, 71, 76, 78/79, 81, 83, 90/91, 92, 94, 96, 105, 180/181, 200, 201, 204, 206, 207, 210, 212, 217, 218, 222, 237/656, 487, 534, 603, 704, 720, 733, 745, 754 and the Silver Line (910).

Regular bus service on some lines will be restored as the race progresses, but full service on all lines is not expected until early evening.

Details on bus detours are available on Metro.net.

