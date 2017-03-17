Trump Calls Groom Whose Fiancee Died In Wreck With Undocumented Immigrant Deported 5 Times

ARLETA (CBSLA.com) — It was a hit-and-run crash that shattered a family forever, and even the president of the United States now has called to offer condolences.

Sandra Duran, 42, lost her life last month in a violent crash in North Hills, and authorities say Estuardo Alvarado was driving drunk and had three prior DUIs. Federal authorities say he is undocumented and has been deported to Mexico five times since 1998, most recently in 2011.

Duran’s fiance Rodrigo Macias has only begun to grieve.

“I’m just adjusting to life now,” Macias said. “Our life is broken, and it will forever be broken.”

As Duran’s story circulated on local and national media, it also caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who called Macias to comfort him.

“It was a really sympathetic call,” Macias said. “He didn’t promise me anything. He just said he’s working hard on that. and I truly believe that. And I believe he’s working hard to take away these sanctuary cities that we have.”

Macias says he and his fiancee voted for Trump, in part because of his hardline stance on illegal immigration.

Macias says Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shares the blame for his fiancee’s death because of his lack of enforcement of immigration law. He says Garcetti’s publicist sent him a message after learning of Duran’s death.

“He said ‘My thoughts and prayers are with the family that lost a loved one in this tragic accident – and I understand the anger and grief” – but I don’t think he understands the anger or grief because that’s never happened to him,” Macias said.

The Mayor’s Office did not respond to a request for a comment.

Duran was the mother of two children; her 12-year-old son is her youngest.

Macias says Trump’s call won’t change what happened, but it did lift his spirits.

“He just said stay strong for my family,” Macias said. “That he’s working very hard for us American people, that he’s working hard to secure our borders.”