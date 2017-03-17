Former Teacher Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Assaulting Teenager

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A 56-year-old English teacher who slashed his throat following his conviction for sexually assaulting a teenage relative of his live-in girlfriend was sentenced to prison on Friday.
According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Jeffrey Scott Jones, of Huntington Beach, was ordered to spend 46 years to life in jail.
Jurors deliberated for about two hours before convicting Jones of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse.
According to prosecutors, Jones had sex with a 13-year-old girl in May 2013. He molested her at various times from September 2012 through April 2013.
Other evidence presented during the trial proved the former teacher had sexual relationships with two underage students who were 16 and 17 at the time.
Jones married the 16-year-old and later had the 17-year-old move in with him. She got pregnant at age 18.
Jones was a teacher of Advanced Placement English classes at the Libra Academy in Huntington Park when felony charges were filed against him.
He previously worked at two Los Angeles County campuses — Bell High School and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
