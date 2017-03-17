11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Police sought the public’s help Friday to locate an 11-year-old boy who has been reported missing in Pomona.
Adam Hernandez was last seen riding his scooter around 6 p.m. Thursday near his home located in the 3700 block of W. Valley Boulevard.
Detectives said Hernandez stands 4-foot-10 tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with black shorts, white socks and black shoes.
Hernandez has no medical or mental history and is in good health, police said.
He has family living in the City of Azusa.
Anyone with information regarding Hernandez’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 622-1241.