Motorcyclist Killed In Santa Ana Hit-And-Run

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for the driver of a van which was involved in a collision that left a motorcyclist dead in Santa Ana Friday night.
At 5:12 p.m., a white-colored van and a motorcycle collided at Standard Avenue and Walnut Street.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was transported to a local hospital, where he died, a Santa Ana police spokesperson said. The van left the scene of the crash.
A Sig Alert was issued. Standard Avenue was closed between East First Street and Chestnut Avenue.
There was no immediate description of the van or its driver. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately disclosed.