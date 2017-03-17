Minor Gas Leak Reported In Porter Ranch

PORTER RANCH (CBSLA.com) — A minor gas leak was discovered by Southern California Gas employees Friday at the company’s Aliso Canyon storage facility near Porter Ranch.
The leak was discovered on an 8-inch, above-ground pipeline, not in a well, company spokeswoman Melissa Bailey said
It was discovered while crews were conducting regular daily inspections, she added.
Crews isolated the pipeline to stop the release of natural gas shortly before 7:45 p.m., Bailey said.
“The release was minor and did not pose a risk to safety, health or the environment,” Bailey said.
Thousand of residents fled their homes in 2015 and had to relocate for months during a massive gas leak in the same area.
The leak, which began Oct. 23, 2015, and ended in mid-February 2016, spewed more than 100,000 tons of methane into the air, making it the largest methane leak in U.S. history.
