Minor Gas Leak Reported In Porter Ranch

March 17, 2017 11:28 PM
Filed Under: Gas Leak, Porter Ranch

PORTER RANCH (CBSLA.com) — A minor gas leak was discovered by Southern California Gas employees Friday at the company’s Aliso Canyon storage facility  near Porter Ranch.

The leak was discovered on an 8-inch, above-ground pipeline, not in a well, company spokeswoman Melissa Bailey said

It was discovered while crews were conducting regular daily inspections, she added.

Crews isolated the pipeline to stop the release of natural gas shortly before 7:45 p.m., Bailey said.

“The release was minor and did not pose a risk to safety, health or the environment,” Bailey said.

Thousand of residents fled their homes in 2015 and had to relocate for months during a massive gas leak in the same area.

The leak, which began Oct. 23, 2015, and ended in mid-February 2016, spewed more than 100,000 tons of methane into the air, making it the largest methane leak in U.S. history.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia