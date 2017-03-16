Students Protest Teacher Job Cuts In Montebello, Bell Gardens

March 16, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Student Protests, Teacher Layoffs

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) — Students in Montebello and Bell Gardens are protesting Thursday the impending layoffs of hundreds of teachers.

Outside Schurr High School in Montebello, students lined a corner carrying signs that said, “No To Pink Slips” and “Might as well take our Books,” as they shouted “Where’s our money, where’s our money?”.

The Montebello Unified school board voted Monday to cut 252 positions, predominantly teaching staff. A total of 333 people will receive layoff notices, according to the Whittier Daily News.

Students are also protesting outside Bell Gardens High School.

Earlier this month, students walked out of classrooms following a previous school board decision to cut 468 jobs in the district. It’s not clear if the latest job cuts are on top of the number previously put to a vote.

The district is reportedly grappling with a $17 million budget shortfall.

