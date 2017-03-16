‘Power Rangers’ Actor Admits To Killing Roommate With Sword

March 16, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: No Contest Plea, Power Rangers, Voluntary Manslaughter

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A former “Power Rangers” actor pleaded guilty Thursday in the stabbing death of his roommate.

Ricardo Medina, 38, of Green Valley admitted to voluntary manslaughter and using a sword in the killing.

Prosecutors say Medina and his roommate, 36-year-old Josh Sutter, argued over his girlfriend on Jan. 31, 2015. The argument turned physical and Medina fatally stabbed Sutter multiple times with a sword.

Medina, who faces six years in state prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30.

The actor career included stints as the Red Ranger in “Power Rangers Wild Force” and being the voice of Deker, the villain in “Power Rangers Samurai.”

  Sue Marston says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Six years? For murder? Is that a typo?

