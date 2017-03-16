Garden Grove Police Display Goods Stolen During 2-Year Crime Spree

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA.com) — Garden Grove police Thursday displayed piles of stolen goods taken by three suspected serial car burglars during their two-year crime spree, police said.

Julio Pachas, 45, Michella Fuquay, 24, and Zachery Tanner, 21, were arrested. Pachas is the suspected ringleader.

Inside an Anaheim garage, officers found large piles of loot including luggage, high-end purses and electronics belonging to at least 80 people from Lakewood to Huntington Beach and Garden Grove, according to police.

The burglaries were committed from January 2015 to February 2017.

“I don’t like that someone has been in my car and touching everything,” said one victim, whose SUV back window was smashed in last month.

The burglars took personal items and her laptop, which was recovered in that garage. “I was ecstatic because I thought it was gone forever,” she said.

Pachas was also arrested in 2012 and 2015 for similar thefts, according to detectives. This time, he was out on bail awaiting trial.

“It’s very frustrating for the officers to do all this work, put these hours into these arrests and see nothing happen in this short time,” said Lt. Carl Whitney of the Garden Grove Police Department.

Police hope to return all the recovered items to their rightful owners, who will be able to reclaim their belongings on April 5 at the Garden Grove Courtyard Center at 12732 Main St.

Theft victims are asked to bring their identification and police reports.