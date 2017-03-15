Man Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire In Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Wednesday investigated a shooting that claimed the life of a man and hospitalized another in Sherman Oaks.
The incident was reported just before 1:30 a.m. at an apartment building located in the 5100 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, according to police.
Upon their arrival, officers located two victims at the scene.
Paramedics pronounced one man dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Police said a gun, which was found lying on the ground next to the man’s body, was recovered at the scene.
Another man was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. An update on his condition was not immediately available.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.