Mobile Home Community Increases Security After Homeless Camp Pops Up

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — It’s the last thing the managers of a mobile home community in Orange, just feet from Angel Stadium, ever dreamed they’d say.

“It’s horrible! … Beautiful Orange, California, turned into crime city overnight,” Tim Paarni said.

We have a lot of people who have gotten guns and are carrying them.

Gina and Tim Paarni say for decades, the Park Royale mobile home park, home to 200 families, has been clean and quiet. But last month when the county public works relocated the homeless living along the Santa Ana riverbed, dozens of tents popped up feet from their front door. Now neighbors say crime is skyrocketing.

“It’s gradually gotten worse,” neighbor Somer McElvain said.

“It’s nerve-wracking to have to tell your sister to stay inside because I don’t know the kind of riff-raff that’s floating around here,” neighbor Joel Sabala said.

Since so many bikes, outdoor lights and lawn furniture have been stolen, many neighbors are getting cameras and installing security lights.

Madeline James says her car was just broken into.

“I just got a security system. I’ve been here 31 years. Most of time, I didn’t lock my door.”

The park maintenance manager says those living in the tent city climb over the fence, break into the pool area and leave a mess in the pool and showers.

A father of three says break-ins in his neighborhood are so common now, he and his wife plan on buying a gun.

“It’s definitely a concern. Worrisome,” neighbor Jose Briseno said. “We’ve never had a gun in the home, but now that’s become a topic.”