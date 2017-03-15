In-N-Out Offering Free Burgers To Young Inland Empire Readers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In-N-Out Burger is hoping to encourage young bookworms in the Inland Empire with its annual “Cover to Cover” promotion.
The program offers children ages 4 – 12 a free burger for every five books they check out from the library and read.
To participate, kids can pick up a reading log from any of San Bernardino County’s 32 branch libraries or from any of the eight public libraries in the city of Riverside. The Cathedral Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Romoland libraries in Riverside County are also participating.
Kids who document they have read five books are eligible for a free In-N-Out hamburger, cheeseburger or grilled cheese. Participants are eligible for as many as three free burgers through the promotion.
A parent or guardian needs to sign off to acknowledge the reading accomplishments. Children who cannot read independently can use five books that were read them to them.
The program kicked off March 4 and runs through April 15. LA County libraries held the “Cover to Cover” promotion in October and November.