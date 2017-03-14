Mother Suspected Of Abandoning Toddler At Grocery Store Wanted In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Detectives sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a woman who appears to have abandoned her toddler while grocery shopping in Riverside.

The incident unfolded just before 6 p.m. Sunday at Food-4-Less, located in the 4200 block of Van Buren Boulevard.

“The unknown adult female entered the store with the child by her side,” said Det. Paul Miranda. “While inside the store, the toddler wandered off. The mother never sought out the child’s whereabouts and continued shopping.”

“When the mother was shopping, a Good Samaritan brought the child to her and the mother responded, ‘oh just leave her’,” Miranda added.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman had intentionally left her 2-year-old daughter in the grocery store.

The young girl identified the woman as her “mommy” when she was shown a photo from surveillance footage, according to police. She has since been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Detectives said the woman is believed to be in her 20s or 30s. She has dark hair and was last seen wearing a black or dark tank top shirt with denim shorts. Portions of her right arm are covered in tattoos.

CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported the woman could face felony child abandonment charges if she is located by police.

At this time, the toddler has not been reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this woman has been urged to contact the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7945.