Police Investigating Random Shootings On 210 Freeway

RIALTO (CBSLA.com) — Police say a gunman randomly started firing at drivers on the 210 Freeway in Rialto.
Two people were hit in two different cars.
The shootings happened in the eastbound lanes, one near the Riverside Avenue exit, the other near Citrus Avenue at around 8 p.m.
The freeway was temporarily shut down by the CHP.
One man was shot in the arm another was shot in the leg.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both gave a description of a suspect with long hair and a long goatee driving a late-model Chevy sedan.
One of the victims said a cell phone was in his pocket when he was shot.
One Comment