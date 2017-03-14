Malibu Declares Itself A Sanctuary City

MALIBU (CBSLA.com) — The Malibu City Council voted 3-2 Monday night to declare the city to be a sanctuary city.
The “sanctuary city” designation means Malibu city employees will not assist the federal government with enforcement of immigration laws.
The issue had divided the city for weeks, but the council majority said they were concerned by reports that 80 students in Malibu’s public schools are either in the country without legal permission or children of people in the country without legal permission.
Councilman Rick Mullen argued against the measure saying, “If we were Poughkeepsie, New York, this would not make the evening news. But when you have a small town with worldwide name recognition, that makes the news.”
Mullen called the motion “public relations propaganda” to support a political position.
Councilwoman Laura Rosenthal noted that the City Council had voted to oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline in late December.
“It is time to have the courage to show the people that come here and the people who live here and the young people who go to school here that they will be protected here,” Rosenthal said.
The city receives less than $50,000 in federal funds, making the possible financial consequences minor, supporters said.
Actor Martin Sheen was among the Malibu residents who supported the measure.
