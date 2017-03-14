Kings Lose Heartbreaker To Coyotes In 11-Round Shootout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony DeAngelo and Brendan Perlini scored in an 11-round shootout, Louis Domingue made 44 saves and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Max Domi scored two goals for the Coyotes, who have won three consecutive games for the second time this season. Domi tied it 2-all with less than a minute left in regulation.

Tyler Toffoli scored twice, including a power-play goal with 1:36 remaining that gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead. Ben Bishop stopped 30 shots, but the Kings’ playoff chances were dealt a second major blow in two nights.

Toffoli converted a one-timer from Jeff Carter, only to see Domi tie it at 2 with 44.3 seconds left. Domi was alone at the edge of the crease and easily scored after Derek Forbort failed to clear the puck for the Kings.

Domi tied the game at 1 with 14:21 remaining in the third period. The Coyotes capitalized on Jarome Iginla’s turnover in the neutral zone, and Domi went top shelf over Bishop’s left shoulder with his shot.

Toffoli snapped in the rebound of Jake Muzzin’s shot 5:03 into the second, giving the Kings a 1-0 lead seconds after Shane Doan could have put the Coyotes ahead. Bishop never realized the puck was loose after stopping Doan’s initial backhand, and Alec Martinez alertly knocked it away to prevent the tap-in by Doan and lead to a break the other way.

Los Angeles’ need to come away with two points increased dramatically after its 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Monday. Not only did the Blues extend their lead over the Kings for the second wild card in the Western Conference to five points, they have a more favorable schedule down the stretch.

The Kings will play nine teams currently in playoff position over their final 13 games, with five of those on the road, while the Blues face just four opponents set to reach the postseason before the season wraps up on April 9.

But that hunger didn’t necessarily manifest in the opening 20 minutes, as two offensive-zone penalties blunted the Kings. Dustin Brown’s breakaway represented the best scoring chance for the Kings, who had 11 shots and won 13 of 18 faceoffs in the sleepy first.

NOTES: Toffoli had a point for the third straight game. . The Kings scratched D Brayden McNabb, with Kevin Gravel active for only the second time in the last seven games to take McNabb’s place. . The Coyotes and Kings will conclude their four-game season series April 2 in Los Angeles.

