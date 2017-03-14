Blaze Damages 2 Boyle Heights Bungalows, No Injuries

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) – A greater-alarm fire tore through two vacant bungalows in Boyle Heights Tuesday night, but there were no reports of injuries.
Eight-two firefighters responded to the blaze, which was reported at 8:14 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire started in one bungalow and spread to a second, Stewart said.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down by about 8:40 p.m. Because of indications that homeless people typically stay in the structures, firefighters searched the two detached bungalows and a third building that was exposed to the flames, but found no occupants, Stewart said.
An arson unit was dispatched to determine the cause of the fire.
