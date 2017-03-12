UCLA, USC Make NCAA Tourney

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – UCLA and USC both received invites to the NCAA Tournament Sunday, with USC barely sneaking into the field of 68.
UCLA was selected as the No. 3 in the South Region and will play Kent State in a first-round game Friday in Sacramento.
UCLA (29-4) was hot late in the season, and won all but one of its last 10 games. But the Bruins lost to Arizona in a semifinal round of the Pac-12 conference.
USC (24-9) was among the last four teams selected for the field. It got a No. 11 seed and will have a play-in game Wednesday against Providence in Dayton, Ohio as part of the “First Four.” That game is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Pacific. That First Four game will be a rematch of the Trojans’ 70-69 loss to the Friars in the first round of last year’s tournament.
If the Trojans win, they will face Southern Methodist, the sixth-seeded team in the East Region, Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
