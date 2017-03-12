Man In His 20s Shot Dead In Lynwood

March 12, 2017 12:08 PM

LYNWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Sunday continued to investigate what led to the shooting death of a man in his 20s in Lynwood.

The shooting unfolded just after 6 p.m. Saturday in the 10900 block of Mallison Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the gunshot victim, described as a Latino man in his 20s.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said that they do not currently have information regarding the suspect.

Anyone with more information about this shooting was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

