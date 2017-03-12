Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Orange County

Bottoms up for those looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Orange County. Some venues do start early in the morning and others pick up later for those catching up after work. There are many options in the Southern California scene where one can get some Irish Whisky and drink some Guinness. Remember to drink responsibly at these top OC bars.

The Auld Dubliner

2497 Park Ave.

Tustin, CA 92782

(714) 259-1562

http://www.facebook.com/thedubtustin

Providing an authentic pub experience, the Auld Dubliner in Tustin is one of the favorites in the OC area. Known to locals as “The Dub,” it is located in the heart of The District. They have 35 draft beer handles, an extensive bottle list and a full service restaurant and 100% a good time. The outdoor patio and indoor stage give a great mix of entertainment and casual fun that is perfect for a St. Patrick’s day celebration.

Muldoon’s Irish Pub

202 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 640-4110

http://www.muldoonspub.com

First built in 1974, the Dublin Bar was built entirely of oak, brick and brass with the notable bulldog mascot. The Celtic Bar, an addition in 2000, give a bar-hopping experience without having to leave the vicinity. Muldoon’s is a spacious venue that has a spacious open patio that is a great place to celebrate St. Patrick’s day with the OC locals. They have been honored by the mayor and the city council of Los Angeles for 40 years of commitment in honoring the Irish culture.

Branagan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

213 N. Harbor Blvd.

Fullerton, CA 92831

(714) 447-3544

http://www.branagans.com

Pour your own pint at Branagan’s because one must celebrate St. Patrick’s day with some Guinness. There is a draft table at this bar where you can take matters into your own hands and pour pint after pint. They also carry other notable Irish beers Smithwicks and Kilkenny. Take in the fun and festivities at this pub with all the impressive selections of liquor and locals looking to have a great celebration.

Patsy’s Irish Pub

28971 Golden Lantern St., Suite 108

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

(949) 249-2604

http://www.patsysirishpub.net

Doors open early at Patsy’s in Laguna Niguel for those looking to get an early start to the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Spots fill up quickly here, so you will want to get here early to celebrate. The selection of beer and Irish drinks at this location bring all things Irish to the table and proves to be a great time. Year-after-year this pub is a locals favorite and you can do no wrong celebrating at this authentic Irish pub.

The Shamrock Bar and Grill

2633 W. Coast Highway

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 631-5633

http://www.facebook.com/The-Shamrock-Bar-Grill

The friendly environment and live entertainment are a great union for a fun night! Shamrock Bar and Grill is a hidden gem in the dive bar scene of Newport Beach where locals have enjoyed the drinks and food for years. Put on your green attire, grab an Irish drink and have fun with all the locals looking to enjoy a night out for St. Patrick’s Day. You have lots of options to celebrate and be merry. The Shamrock Bar and Grill is one of the best choices in the OC area.

By Elle Toussi