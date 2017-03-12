Best Brunch In Malibu

Less than an hour-long drive from central Los Angeles, Malibu’s 27-mile stretch of coastline along the Pacific Ocean makes for an ideal day or weekend getaway. Due to the nearly year-round perfect weather in L.A., brunch is always in season and diners in Malibu can enjoy great food alongside some breathtaking views.



Geoffrey’s Malibu

27400 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 457-1519

Perched atop the romantic Malibu hillside, Geoffrey's Malibu offers exquisite views of the Southern California coastline, an inviting atmosphere, and a noteworthy menu. Renowned as Malibu's most romantic restaurant, guests can enjoy weekend brunch specials like the Crab Cake Benedict, Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass and the Maine Lobster Salad on their flower-filled patio. You can also order up their special salad, which is made up of a 1 pound of lobster, Nueske's bacon, tomatoes, avocado, egg, blue cheese and honey Dijon vinaigrette.



Mastro’s Ocean Club

18412 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 454-4357

Mastro's Ocean Club in Malibu, the oceanfront celebrity hotspot with breathtaking views and highly acclaimed cuisine, includes a one-of-a-kind menu with items like the bone in filet, a famed seafood tower and a signature warm butter cake. The brunch menu, served from 11am to 2:30pm every Saturday and Sunday includes indulgent morning fare with selections such as a Maine lobster benedict, a New York strip steak and eggs, and side dishes including thick cut Nuseke's bacon or lobster mashed potatoes. Mastro's signature brunch cocktails include the Basil Mary or Bloody Maria, a unique Bloody made with premium tequila, Cholula, lime juice and garnished with olives, celery and a black tiger shrimp.



Duke’s Malibu

21150 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 317-0777

Duke's Malibu honors Duke Kahanamoku and the Spirit of Aloha, serving fresh coastal cooking alongside the waves of the Pacific. Inside the newly renovated Hawaiian beach house, the restaurant features 300 feet of oceanfront windows serving fresh seafood and premium steaks. For Duke's Sunday brunch buffet 10am-2pm, guests can enjoy traditional dishes like eggs benedict and made-to-order omelets along with fresh fish, a tri-tip and ham carving station and Hawaiian style Lilikoi Ceviche.



Saddle Peak Lodge

419 Cold Canyon Rd.

Calabasas, CA 91302

(818) 222-3888

Saddle Peak Lodge treats guests to an acclaimed New American menu, most notable for its emphasis on exotic wild game, as well as farm to table vegetarian and vegan dishes. Served in a romantic lodge setting in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, Chef Adam Horton offers a unique Sunday brunch menu with signature favorites including the rosemary roasted leg of lamb sandwich, a delicious French Toast dish and the Saddle Peak Eggs Benedicts with bacon, croissant, hollandaise sauce, sautéed spinach, and crispy herb breakfast potatoes. Guests can also enjoy bottomless mimosas for $18 per person.



Carbon Beach Club

Malibu Beach Inn

22878 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 460-7509

Located in Malibu overlooking the beautiful Malibu Pier and the Pacific Ocean, Carbon Beach Club (CBC) serves seasonal Californian cuisine in their dining room and outdoor patio with ocean views. Drawing inspiration from the Pacific and Mediterranean coasts, CBC uses only the freshest, locally sourced ingredients to create seasonal land and sea menus like their brunch menu served Saturdays & Sundays from 10:30am to 4pm. Along with their fried egg sandwich and chocolate swirl brioche French toast, stand-out brunch items include the pizza or lox & bagel.



Malibu Farm

23000 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-1112

Malibu Farm is a small locally farm-to-table restaurant that chooses products from local farmers' markets and vendors. Located on the pier in beautiful and iconic Malibu, the restaurant offers exquisite views year-around. Items on their brunch menu include: egg sandwiches, pancakes, gluten free oatmeal, breakfast tacos, and baked French toast pudding. Their signature dishes include their vegetable crust pizzas, zucchini crust and cauliflower crust, egg sandwich, and Swedish pancakes.



Gladstones

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

(310) 454-3474

Gladstones, a Malibu landmark for over 30 years, serves fresh seafood along with modern renditions of classic dishes and specialty cocktails. Whether you're at the raw bar, the lounge, the dining rooms or the grand patio overlooking the surf, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Their brunch by the beach, available from 9am-2pm Saturday and Sunday, features items like the: eggs any way you like, a seafood omelette loaded with shrimp and scallops, their huge huevos rancheros burrito and their famous crab eggs benedict with a Gladstone's twist, served with savory hollandaise on a bed of frisee salad.



The Malibu Café

327 Latigo Canyon Rd.

Malibu, CA 90265

(818) 540-2400

Nestled right in the middle of Malibu wine country, The Malibu Cafe is one L.A.'s best kept secrets. Serving barbecued fare in a chic outdoor dining space, their Sunday brunch includes bottomless mimosas, life sized games and the adjacent Lake Love with their complimentary paddle boats and an ambiance like no other. Crowd favorites for brunch are the Southern Fried Chicken and Waffles, crab cake eggs benedict, Bob's cobb salad and many more.