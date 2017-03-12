3 Killed By Alleged Wrong-Way Driver In Violent Crash On 5 Freeway In Commerce

COMMERCE (CBSLA.com) — Three people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy thoroughfare in Southern California possible caused by a suspected wrong-way driver.
The crash unfolded on the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare near Slauson Avenue on Sunday morning and involved a Mini Cooper and white utility van.
Investigators indicate that police received several calls of a wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare.
The driver suspected of traveling in the wrong direction was operating the Mini Cooper, police said.
The northbound lanes of the freeway remain closed while authorities investigate. The California Highway Patrol says the freeway will reopen sometime after 9 a.m.
