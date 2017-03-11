Thousands Lace Up To Participate In Komen L.A. County Race for the Cure

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Thousands are expected to lace up and participate in Susan G. Komen’s Los Angeles County Race for the Cure on Saturday.
The annual event’s aim is to raise funds to support vital local breast health services and national research to find cures.
Of the funds raised, 75 percent will go toward health services, while 25 percent will be dedicated to research.
This year’s race at Dodger Stadium is expected to surpass last year’s record of 12,000 attendees, with more than 300 survivors in attendance and over 900 members on the largest corporate team.
The 10K is expected to get underway at 8:30 a.m., and will be followed by the 5K at 9 a.m.
“It will be my first 10K as a breast cancer survivor,” said Bridget Harper, who has been a survivor for a little over two years. “A couple years out, I still live each day in gratitude that my cancer was found.”
CBS2/KCAL9 is a proud media sponsor of the race, which is now in its 21st year.