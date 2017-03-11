Probe Underway After 6-Month-Old Baby Dies In Colton

COLTON (CBSLA.com) — An investigation was underway this weekend after a 6-month-old died in Colton, authorities said.
Colton police said officers responded to a call of a child not breathing in the 1000 block of S. 8th Street just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Yet, despite life-saving efforts, the child died at a hospital.
Police said the child didn’t have any known illnesses or injuries.
His family was cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with more information was asked to call Colton Police Det. Jaeger at 909-370-5028.