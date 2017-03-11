Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – March 13

While St. Patrick’s Day may be the highlight of the week, there’s still lots of other fun things to eat, see, and do on the rest of the days. From a performance, to a Tony Award winning play, a day dedicated to pie and a wine dinner at the zoo, there’s so much to enjoy. Weekend trips to the ballet and Natural History Museum cap a week full of good times.

Monday, March 13



See The Yale Wiffenpoofs in Concert

A Noise Within Theatre

3352 E. Foothill Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91107

(626) 356-3100

www.anoisewithin.org A Noise Within Theatre3352 E. Foothill BlvdPasadena, CA 91107(626) 356-3100 Although their unusual name conjures images of a mythical dragonfish, The Yale Wiffenpoofs are seriously talented. As the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group, they’ve performed everywhere from prestigious venues to television. Before the group embarks on their upcoming world tour, they’re set to entertain L.A. audiences by performing Barber Shop to a variety of songs ranging from The Beatles to The Muppets.

Tuesday, March 14



Celebrate Pi Day

Various Locations

www.theatricum.com Various Locations It’s 3/14, which means math and dessert collide as we celebrate Pie Day. Commemorate the sweetest day of the week with a trip to one of several places around the city, like di Alba in the Arts District, where grab-and-go hand pies like the classic Apple-Thyme are in high demand. Among a large selection of flavors, The Pie Hole is offering its Grammys Chocolate Cream Pie for $3.14 and a Truffle Honey Pie covered in gold leaves. Valley eatery Republic of Pie is holding a good ol’ fashioned pie eating contest (the winner gets to take home a fresh whole pie), and Paley in Hollywood, is featuring a special pie dessert cart that will be making the rounds for the day.

Wednesday, March 15



See “Fun Home”

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2772

www.centertheatregroup.org Ahmanson Theatre135 N Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(213) 628-2772 Multiple Tony Award-winning musical “Fun Home” is once again bringing audiences an unforgettable stage experience. Based on the best-selling graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel, the play follows Alison through three different ages in her life. Taking a unique glimpse of her parents through grown-up eyes, she unravels the mysteries of her childhood. “Fun Home” runs through April 1.

Thursday, March 16



Sustainable Wine Dinner

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 644-4200

www.lazoo.org Los Angeles Zoo5333 Zoo Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 644-4200 As part of its 50th Anniversary “Zoo-LAbration,” the L.A. Zoo is launching a Sustainable Wine + Dinner Series, spotlighting its commitment to sustainability and conservation. Tonight’s dinner, “Chilling Out,” is the first in the series, and will be held in the Cambodia viewing area of the Elephants of Asia habitat. Glasses of Sta. Rita Hills’ Sanford Winery & Vineyards wines will be paired with a seasonally inspired, five-course, farm-to-table dinner. The zoo’s Curator of Reptiles will provide fun facts about how cold-blooded animals thrive in a range of temperatures.

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18



Los Angeles Ballet Presents: “Balanchine – Master of the Dance”

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 998-7782

www.losangelesballet.org Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.Redondo Beach, CA 90278(310) 998-7782 The Los Angeles Ballet is closing out its 11th season with the iconic works of one of dance’s greats. Recognized as the foremost contemporary choreographer in the world of ballet, George Balanchine has an impressive repertory of work in all choreographic styles. Tonight, The Los Angeles Ballet will showcase his genius work in the classical, contemporary, and Broadway genres with three breathtaking performances.

Sunday, March 19



Visit L.A. Nature Fest

Natural History Museum

900 Exposition Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 763-DINO

www.nhm.org Natural History Museum900 Exposition Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 763-DINO The Natural History Museum is bringing its guests out of the museum and into the Nature Garden to explore all the amazing nature we find ourselves surrounded by here in L.A. Running Saturday and Sunday, the event will be filled with performances, hands-on activities, and presentations for people of all ages. Along with over 30 exhibitor booths, scientists and nature experts will be on hand to give you the inside scoop, and answer all your questions.

Article by Kellie Fell.