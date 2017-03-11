2 Dead, 4 Hurt In Lake Los Angeles Wreck

March 11, 2017 8:41 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Lake Los Angeles

LAKE LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Two people were killed and four were injured in a collision on State Route 138 in the Lake Los Angeles area.

The crash occurred at 6:50 p.m. on SR-138 at 175th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were killed and four were hurt.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

SR-138 was shut down in both directions and a Sig Alert was issued just before 8 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The highway was expected to remain closed through midnight.

