Possible Homicide Suspect Climbs Onto Roof, Arrested After Inglewood Standoff

March 10, 2017 3:40 PM
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Authorities say a possible homicide suspect is in custody after a standoff in Inglewood that forced a nearby high school into lockdown Friday afternoon.

At approximately 12:51 p.m. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to an undisclosed incident to find one person dead and a second injured in an assault.

Sometime after 2 p.m., Inglewood police responded to the area of West 106th Street and Yukon Avenue where a male suspect in the killing was believed to be.

Nearby Morningside High School was placed on lockdown while a standoff ensued with the suspect, who was on the roof of a home.

At around 3 p.m., the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody. The lockdown has since been lifted at Morningside High.

The circumstances of the homicide, the name of the suspect and the charges he faces were not immediately confirmed. The injured victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately disclosed.

