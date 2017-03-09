Burglars Target Tarzana Home Of Lakers Star Nick Young

TARZANA (CBSLA.com) — Burglars have targeted the home of Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Nick Young, TMZ reported Thursday.
The thieves managed to get away with $500,000 in cash and jewelry in February.
CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported the crooks lifted Young’s entire safe.
The NBA star was previously robbed in 2014. The burglars fled from the scene with about $100,000 in property.
According to police, there has been an uptick in celebrity homes being burglarized in recent months.
This year alone, the homes of Derek Fisher, Cesar Millan, Alanis Morrissette and Yasiel Puig were broken into.
At this time, it remains unclear if the same suspects are targeting the properties.