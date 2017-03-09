Chase Suspect Arrested Along Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – In front of dozens of onlookers, a man was peacefully arrested Wednesday night after a long pursuit involving a stolen car came to an end along one of Los Angeles’ most popular tourist destinations, the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The pursuit began before 7:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Hollywood Boulevard when Los Angeles police began following a 2013 Dodge Avenger that had been reported stolen.
The chase, which reached speeds of 90 miles per hour, wound its way onto the southbound 101 Freeway, where California Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit.
The suspect made his way into Hollywood, moving excruciatingly slowly through surface streets. He then jumped onto Hollywood Boulevard, driving along the Hollywood Walk of Fame as tourists lined the sidewalks with their phones out.
With traffic heavy and officers throwing spike strips out in front of the car, the suspect eventually came to a stop at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland around 8:30 p.m. He surrendered and was taken into custody.
The exact circumstances that prompted the chase and the name of the suspect was not immediately confirmed.
