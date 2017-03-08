The Fab Mom On 2: Trending Dangers For Children And Teens

Dangerous social media stunts for children and teens often make rounds among social groups, disappear and then resurface.

One of the latest resurfacing trends is known as the “salt and ice challenge.” The dare calls for kids to put salt and ice on their skin, so the salt lowers the temperature of the ice and the participant can show the world by posting on social media how long they can stand the pain. The effect is similar to frostbite and is giving kids second-degree burns.

Are you worried about slime? You might want to start. Making homemade slime has become a trend in Los Angeles-area elementary and middle schools. Mix borax, white glue, water, shaving cream and some food coloring and you instantly have more slime for all the fun you can handle.

Southern California mom and blogger of This Talk Ain’t Cheap Carolyn West recently correlated her child’s sudden and ongoing illness with homemaking slime activities. Frequent and ongoing contact with the concoction seemingly affected her daughter’s health for weeks. “I am not a doctor or a scientist or a chemist. I just don’t want what happened to my daughter to happen to anyone else,” West declares on her blogpost that has been shared over 2,100 times. The FDA banned the use of borax as a food additive yet it is classified as a noncarcinogenic. There is inconclusive evidence about whether borax is toxic.

Worried about those secret teen text codes that parents can’t understand? Check out a full list here from digital lifestyle expert Kim Komando.

How to get ahead of these issues? Continue to ask questions and talk about these trends with your family. Teacher and speaker Bert Fulks shares his own family’s ‘X-Plan’ to keep his teens safe and confident when in compromising situations with peers. Here’s how the plan plays out (as written by Fulks on his website): “Let’s say that my youngest, Danny, gets dropped off at a party. If anything about the situation makes him uncomfortable, all he has to do is text the letter ‘X’ to any of us (his mother, me, his older brother or sister). The one who receives the text has a very basic script to follow. ‘Hello?’ ‘Danny, something’s come up and I have to come get you right now.’ ‘What happened?’ ‘I’ll tell you when I get there. Be ready to leave in five minutes.’ Danny tells his friends that something’s happened at home, someone is coming to get him, and he has to leave.”

