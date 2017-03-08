Suspect Sought In ‘Hot Prowl’ Burglary Spree

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Detectives are asking for help in identifying the suspect responsible for a spate of burglaries in the Hollenbeck Park area.
There have been four residential “hot prowl” burglaries near Hollenbeck Park between Jan. 19 and March 2, according to the LAPD.
The burglaries occurred in the area between East 4th Street to Whittier Boulevard and Boyle Avenue to Chicago Street and took place between 2:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m., while the victims were sleeping, police said.
Investigators say the suspect is known to enter the rear of the residence, through either an unlocked door or window, and enters the victim’s bedroom and removes their property.
On one occasion, the suspect touched a victim’s leg and fled when the victim screamed, police said.
The suspect is described as a male of unknown ethnicity standing about 5’9″ to 6 feet tall, 180-220 pounds, and wearing dark clothing.
Residents in the area were urged to lock and secure all windows and doors and replace broken lighting on their property.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (323) 224-011.