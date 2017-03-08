Passenger Disturbance Over Cost Of $12 Blanket Forces Hawaii Flight To Land At LAX

March 8, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Flight Disturbance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A flight from Las Vegas bound for Hawaii was diverted to LAX Wednesday over what police say was a passenger’s reaction to the price of an in-flight blanket.

Hawaiian Airlines flight #7 was a few miles off the Southern California coast when a 66-year-old passenger requested a blanket and was told the cost would be $12, according to Los Angeles Airport police.

Authorities say the passenger became upset and asked for the phone number to Hawaiian corporate headquarters to complain. According to police, he then said, “I’d like to take someone behind the wood shed for this”.

While there was no physical altercation, crew members refused service and the plane landed at LAX at 10:15 a.m., police said.

He was taken into the terminal upon landing, but no charges were expected to be filed.

