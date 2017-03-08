Marines Photo Scandal Led To ‘Victimization Of Women Who Serve Our Country’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two women who served as U.S. Marines – one of whom is still active duty – spoke out Wednesday about having their photos posted on a secret Facebook page without their consent.
Erika Butner, who served in the Marines until last year, and U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Marisa Woytek say they were victimized on the “Marine’s United” page, which is currently being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
The secret Facebook group featured images of female Marines and other women, sometimes in the nude or partially clothed, and was viewed by Marines both active and retired, with many members posting crude or even threatening comments.
The photos have since been taken down.
Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents Butner and Woytek, said the victims of the photo scandal could number in the hundreds, and that the private page “led to the denigration and victimization of women who serve our country.”
On Tuesday, Gen. Robert Neller, the commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, released a video condemning the page and urging victims to come forward if they have been abused or harassed on social media.
Butner said she became aware that her photo was posted to the page without her permission last August.
“Victim-blaming and the excuse some people are giving that ‘boys will be boys’ needs to stop,” she said.
