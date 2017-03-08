Driver Slams Truck Into Wall After Being Fatally Shot

March 8, 2017 10:32 PM

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —A man driving a truck slammed into a wall after being shot at Gage Avenue and Blanchard Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Investigators say the man may have gotten into an argument before being shot, tried to drive away, then lost consciousness and crashed. He appeared to have been shot several times. His girlfriend, who may have been a passenger, got help from a neighbor.

“I saw both airbags out and he was leaning to the right, she was trying to pick him up, I moved his head so he could breathe, I was just trying to stay with him,” Jorge Zepeda said.

The suspected shooter is still at large.

