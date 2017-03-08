LA COUNTY VOTES: LA County Election Results | Listen Live

Deputies Fatally Shoot Man In Ladera Heights

March 8, 2017 4:53 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Deputy Involved Shooting

LADERA HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Wednesday investigated the circumstances surrounding a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred at a 24 Hour Fitness in Ladera Heights.

The incident unfolded just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 5000 block of W. Slauson Avenue for report of a man swinging an object at authorities.

Upon their arrival, sheriff’s deputies unsuccessfully attempted to Taser the suspect.

A deputy-involved shooting subsequently occurred.

Paramedics transported the man to a hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

No deputies were injured.

Slauson Avenue will remain closed between Kings Road and La Cienega Boulevard until further notice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia