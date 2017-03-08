Deputies Fatally Shoot Man In Ladera Heights

LADERA HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Wednesday investigated the circumstances surrounding a deadly deputy-involved shooting that occurred at a 24 Hour Fitness in Ladera Heights.
The incident unfolded just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 5000 block of W. Slauson Avenue for report of a man swinging an object at authorities.
Upon their arrival, sheriff’s deputies unsuccessfully attempted to Taser the suspect.
A deputy-involved shooting subsequently occurred.
Paramedics transported the man to a hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld pending family notification.
No deputies were injured.
Slauson Avenue will remain closed between Kings Road and La Cienega Boulevard until further notice.