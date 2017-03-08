Carjacking Suspect, Kidnapping Victim Hospitalized In Stable Condition

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) — A carjacking suspect was shot and a kidnapping victim was rescued after a pursuit came to a dramatic end in Gardena.
The chase came to an end when officers were able to complete a pit maneuver on the stolen 2013 white Dodge truck near Broadway and Rosecrans avenues around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Police shot the man when he began to stab a woman in his vehicle.
Paramedics transported the man and woman to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Both are expected to survive.
A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect kidnapped the woman and stole the truck from another couple in the 100 block of E. 102nd near Main Street.
The relationship between the suspect and victim remains unclear at this time.
Detectives recovered a large kitchen knife at the scene.
No officers were injured.
The motive for the incident remains under investigation.