After Re-Election As LA Mayor, Garcetti Declines To Say He’ll Serve Full 2nd Term

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Just a day after winning re-election, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declined to say whether he will serve his full second term or run for higher office.
With his landslide victory Tuesday, Garcetti won a supersized five-and-a-half-year second term that stretches into 2022. That term is longer than the usual four-year mayoral term due to a change in election dates.
In comments to KNX 1070 Wednesday morning, Garcetti declined to say he’ll stay on as mayor for that entire time.
“I don’t make pledges about the future, but I’m really excited to get back to work as mayor in the second term,” he said.
The alternative would be a run for higher office — particularly, the California governorship. Already, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Treasurer John Chiang and former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa have begun campaigning for the 2018 election.
Another possibility is that Garcetti could run for U.S. Senate if Sen. Dianne Feinstein opts to not run for reelection next year.
Garcetti, in his comments Wednesday to KNX 1070, seemed to leave open the possibility of serving in a higher office.
“I don’t know where I’m going to be, but I know I’ll be serving the people of the city of Los Angeles,” he said.
