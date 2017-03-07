Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Wounded In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A shooting in Long Beach left a man dead and a woman wounded Tuesday.
A white car was traveling through an alley on Liberty Court north of Broadway at about 4:10 p.m. when two people inside were shot.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital.
A video captured by a witness after the shooting shows the woman hobbling away from the car with the help of police officers.
The motive was unknown. The shooter got away.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the LBPD Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.