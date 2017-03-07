LA County Voters Will Head To The Polls Today

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday.
Residents will be weighing in on the following measures:
— Measure H: a quarter-cent county sales tax increase to fund the fight against homelessness
— Measure S: a much-debated initiative aimed at limiting development for all General Plan amendments, or special permission to developers known as “spot zoning,” for two years.
— Measure M: allows the city to repeal a current ban on medical marijuana dispensaries under the previously approved Proposition D and replace it with a new set of rules for different types of marijuana businesses
— Measure N: calls for giving permitting priority to 135 businesses that have been allowed to operate under the Proposition D ban, and includes taxation and permitting provisions
Twenty-seven cities are holding elections for mayor, city council and school board seats as well as other offices.
Mayor Eric Garcetti is seeking re-election among a crowd of 10 challengers in the city election, but he holds a significant fundraising advantage. A recent poll shows he has a commanding lead in the race.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported.
