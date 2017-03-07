$20,000 Reward Offered For Missing Cat

March 7, 2017 10:32 AM
MARINA DEL REY

MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA.com) — How much would you be willing to spend to bring kitty back?

One Marina del Rey woman is offering $20,000 to help find her missing Savannah cat that was last seen at the luxury Esprit apartment complex on 13900 Marquesas Way.

A flyer posted on Facebook says Bentley is a brown tabby with black spots and is declawed.

A viewer told CBS2/KCAL9 the reward for Bentley started at $5,000, climbed to $7,500, and is currently at $20,000.

The owner reportedly had blood hounds and a search rescue team looking for the cat.

Anyone who spots the cat is asked to call (310) 299-7905.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Elaine Summy says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Looks like an Ocelot to me, illegal to have I believe. No wonder they are offering a big reward!

