$20,000 Reward Offered For Missing Cat

MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA.com) — How much would you be willing to spend to bring kitty back?
One Marina del Rey woman is offering $20,000 to help find her missing Savannah cat that was last seen at the luxury Esprit apartment complex on 13900 Marquesas Way.
A flyer posted on Facebook says Bentley is a brown tabby with black spots and is declawed.
A viewer told CBS2/KCAL9 the reward for Bentley started at $5,000, climbed to $7,500, and is currently at $20,000.
The owner reportedly had blood hounds and a search rescue team looking for the cat.
Anyone who spots the cat is asked to call (310) 299-7905.
Looks like an Ocelot to me, illegal to have I believe. No wonder they are offering a big reward!